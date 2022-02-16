Britain Brit Awards 2022 Show

Ed Sheeran performs on stage at the Brit Awards 2022 in London Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022.

 Joel C Ryan - invision linkable, Invision

Some of pop music's favorite collaborators are at it again. Ed Sheeran tapped Taylor Swift for a new version of his heartfelt song "The Joker and The Queen." The duet is out now, along with a music video. — Amanda Hancock, The Gazette

