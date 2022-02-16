Daily Weather Report Powered By:
Ed Sheeran performs on stage at the Brit Awards 2022 in London Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022.
Some of pop music's favorite collaborators are at it again. Ed Sheeran tapped Taylor Swift for a new version of his heartfelt song "The Joker and The Queen." The duet is out now, along with a music video. — Amanda Hancock, The Gazette
