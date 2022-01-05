Cheer Netflix

The Netflix series "Cheer" tied with tied with "RuPaul's Drag Race" for the most nominations for this year's Critics Choice Real TV Awards.  

 Courtesy of Netflix

New year, new "Cheer." The show that gave the world a newfound admiration for cheerleading is back with a second season. "Cheer" returns to Netflix with nine new episodes debuting on Jan. 12. — Amanda Hancock, The Gazette

