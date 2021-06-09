Comedian Mae Martin's show "Feel Good" isn't just for laughs. It tackles not-so-light issues like gender identity, sexual orientation, addiction and rehabilitation while also managing to feel light and feel, well, good. And it's just a cute love story. Watch the second, and final, season on Netflix now. — Amanda Hancock, The Gazette
Pikes Pick: New season of 'Feel Good' on Netflix
Amanda Hancock
Reporter
