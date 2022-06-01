The eight-story Marriott property is opening over Memorial Day weekend. It features an upscale restaurant called Lumen8 Rooftop Social. The hotel is split between the all-suites SpringHill brand aimed a budget-conscious travelers, and the more upscale Element brand, which caters to business travelers on longer-term stays of five days or more.(Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
It's opening day for a new rooftop restaurant and bar in downtown Colorado Springs. Lumen8 Rooftop Social opens Wednesday on the top floor floor of a new dual-branded hotel at 402 S. Tejon St. — Amanda Hancock, The Gazette