Last year, the country and soul singer-songwriter Yola was nominated for four Grammys. Her new album, “Stand for Myself,” dropped last week, showing off her powerhouse vocals and a more upbeat sound than her debut record. — Amanda Hancock, The Gazette
Pikes Pick: New music from Yola
Amanda Hancock
Reporter
