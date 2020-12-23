Maggie Rogers had a whole musical life before 2016, when a video of her wowing Pharrell Williams went viral. She’s sharing some songs from her pre-famous era in a new album, “Notes from the Archive: Recordings 2011-2016.” It came out on Friday. — Amanda Hancock, The Gazette
Pikes Pick: New music from Maggie Rogers
Amanda Hancock
Reporter
Looking for live music while stuck at home? Here are some concerts to watch online this weekend.
