Maggie Rogers released a new album on Friday. 

 THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

Maggie Rogers had a whole musical life before 2016, when a video of her wowing Pharrell Williams went viral. She’s sharing some songs from her pre-famous era in a new album, “Notes from the Archive: Recordings 2011-2016.” It came out on Friday. — Amanda Hancock, The Gazette

