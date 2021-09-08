Madi Diaz

Madi Diaz, a singer-songwriter based in Nashville, has released a new album called "History of a Feeling." 

 Contributed photo

She's worked with everyone from Miranda Lambert to Kesha, but Nashville singer-songwriter Madi Diaz has largely been in the background for most of her career. That's changing with the recent release of her album, "History of a Feeling," which is getting plenty of much-deserved buzz. — Amanda Hancock, The Gazette 

Tags

Load comments