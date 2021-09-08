She's worked with everyone from Miranda Lambert to Kesha, but Nashville singer-songwriter Madi Diaz has largely been in the background for most of her career. That's changing with the recent release of her album, "History of a Feeling," which is getting plenty of much-deserved buzz. — Amanda Hancock, The Gazette
Pikes Pick: New music from Madi Diaz
Amanda Hancock
Reporter
+10
