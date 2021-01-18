When documentarian Ken Burns tackles a subject, you know it'll be masterful. His latest project, "Hemingway — A Look Ahead," won't air until April 5, but let's enjoy some gleeful anticipation, shall we? The three-part, six-hour series by Burns and Lynn Novick will explore the famous writer's life and work and his impact on literature and culture. It features the voices of Jeff Daniels as Hemingway, with Meryl Streep, Keri Russell, Mary Louise Parker and Patricia Clarkson as Hemingway’s four wives; pbs.org. — Jennifer Mulson

