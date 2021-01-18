When documentarian Ken Burns tackles a subject, you know it'll be masterful. His latest project, "Hemingway — A Look Ahead," won't air until April 5, but let's enjoy some gleeful anticipation, shall we? The three-part, six-hour series by Burns and Lynn Novick will explore the famous writer's life and work and his impact on literature and culture. It features the voices of Jeff Daniels as Hemingway, with Meryl Streep, Keri Russell, Mary Louise Parker and Patricia Clarkson as Hemingway’s four wives; pbs.org. — Jennifer Mulson
Pikes Pick: New Ken Burns documentary to focus on Hemingway
Tags
Jennifer Mulson
A&E and features reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Load comments
Event Listings
- BY CARLOTTA OLSON The Gazette
- Updated
- Comments
Looking for livestreamed music while stuck at home? Here are some concerts to watch online this weekend.
- By Carlotta Olson carlotta.olson@gazette.com
-
- Comments
Looking for livestreamed music while stuck at home? Here are some concerts to watch online this weekend.
- BY CARLOTTA OLSON The Gazette
-
- Comments
Looking for live music while stuck at home? Here are some concerts to watch online this weekend.
- BY CARLOTTA OLSON The Gazette
- Updated
- Comments
Looking for live music while stuck at home? Here are some concerts to watch online this weekend.
- By Carlotta Olson carlotta.olson@gazette.com
- Updated
- Comments
Looking for live music while stuck at home? Here are some concerts to watch online this weekend.
- By Carlotta Olson carlotta.olson@gazette.com
- Updated
- Comments
Looking for live music while stuck at home? Here are some concerts to watch online this weekend.
Pikes Picks
Most Read
-
New downtown Colorado Springs gallery features taxidermy works
-
Joe Kenda on his new series, the pandemic and why criminals are morons | Q&A
-
Colorado Springs dining room with a view heats up patio dining with comfort food
-
Manitou Springs' band on a mission to play music 'anywhere the wind takes us'
-
Colorado Springs artist perfects vintage-inspired paintings of 'eye candy'