If you’re a fan of home makeovers and celebrity sightings, you’ll want to watch “Get Organized with The Home Edit” on Netflix. The new TV show follows organizational gurus while they redo Reese Witherspoon’s closet and Khloe Khardashian’s garage and give everyday people the star treatment, too. — Amanda Hancock, The Gazette
Pikes Pick: New home makeover show on Netflix features celebrities, everyday people
Amanda Hancock
Reporter
