Reese Witherspoon

Reese Witherspoon arrives at the 2014 Variety Power Of Women event at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel on Friday, Oct. 10, 2014, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by John Shearer/Invision/AP)

 John Shearer

If you’re a fan of home makeovers and celebrity sightings, you’ll want to watch “Get Organized with The Home Edit” on Netflix. The new TV show follows organizational gurus while they redo Reese Witherspoon’s closet and Khloe Khardashian’s garage and give everyday people the star treatment, too. — Amanda Hancock, The Gazette

