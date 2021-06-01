One is a late-career comedian a bit out of touch with the times. Another is a conceited, 20-something writer sent to help. The result is a disastrous, hilarious relationship. “Hacks” is a new comedy series streaming on HBO. — Seth Boster, The Gazette
Pikes Pick: New HBO comedy series a hit
Seth Boster
Features writer
Seth is a features writer at The Gazette, covering the outdoors and the people and places that make Colorado colorful.
Editor's note: Some events might be canceled due to COVID-19. Before attending, make sure event is taking place.
