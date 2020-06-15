Problem of teen suicide in Colorado Springs tackled by Youth Documentary Academy filmmakers

Tom Shepard, founder and director of the local Youth Documentary Academy, has a new film, "Unsettled," that will air on the PBS series "Doc World" at 8 p.m. June 28. Courtesy Youth Documentary Academy

Tom Shepard, the founder and director of the local Youth Documentary Academy, doesn't only teach kids how to make movies, he makes his own. "Unsettled" follows the stories of LGBTQ+ refugees and asylum seekers who fled their homes in Africa and the Middle East for the U.S. The world premiere was a year ago at the San Francisco International Film Festival. It will air on the PBS series "Doc World" at 8 p.m. June 28 before streaming online at PBS.org for the first two weeks of July. — Jennifer Mulson, The Gazette

