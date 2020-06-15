Tom Shepard, the founder and director of the local Youth Documentary Academy, doesn't only teach kids how to make movies, he makes his own. "Unsettled" follows the stories of LGBTQ+ refugees and asylum seekers who fled their homes in Africa and the Middle East for the U.S. The world premiere was a year ago at the San Francisco International Film Festival. It will air on the PBS series "Doc World" at 8 p.m. June 28 before streaming online at PBS.org for the first two weeks of July. — Jennifer Mulson, The Gazette
Pikes Pick: New film by Youth Documentary Academy founder
Jennifer Mulson
A&E and features reporter
