A museum robbery might not sound as flashy as some subjects for a true crime documentary. But this one certainly has just as many twists and is just as entertaining. “This is a Robbery: The World’s Biggest Art Heist,” a four-part series, is on Netflix. — Amanda Hancock, The Gazette
Pikes Pick: New documentary explores the 'world's biggest art heist'
Amanda Hancock
Reporter
