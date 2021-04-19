Netflix Results

Netflix’s video streaming service has surpassed 200 million subscribers for the first time as its expanding lineup of TV series and movies continues to captivate people stuck at home during the battle against the pandemic.

 the associated press

A museum robbery might not sound as flashy as some subjects for a true crime documentary. But this one certainly has just as many twists and is just as entertaining. “This is a Robbery: The World’s Biggest Art Heist,” a four-part series, is on Netflix. — Amanda Hancock, The Gazette

Load comments