TV tonight
For several weeks, “The Great American Read” has led us on a fascinating journey through the pages of the nation’s 100 favorite tomes. Now comes the finale, in which host Meredith Vieira at long last reveals America’s best-loved novel, as determined by viewer votes. So what will it be? 7 p.m., PBS
Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service
In “A Star is Born,” Bradley Cooper’s speaking voice resembles the grainy baritone of Sam Elliott, who plays the brother of the lead character, the troubled rock star. And Cooper’s singing voice ... dare I say Boss-like? Otherwise, Cooper’s directorial debut is wildly original. At times you’re at a big, flashy concert, watching Cooper and Lady Gaga bring down the house — times that will make you glad you caught the movie in theaters. Other times, you’re watching the real tragedy play out. You’ll leave sad but still singing songs we’ll be singing long after the Oscars.