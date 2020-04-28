“Death in Mud Lick” is a new book by Eric Eyre, representing the smallest newspaper to win a Pulitzer Prize for investigative reporting. It’s about the opioid spread in West Virginia coal country and the people who suffered — an emotional glimpse into a painful, national story. — Seth Boster, The Gazette
Pikes Pick: New book from small-town reporter sheds light on opioid epidemic
Tags
Seth Boster
Features writer
Seth is a features writer at The Gazette, covering the outdoors and the people and places that make Colorado colorful.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Load comments
Most Read
-
Historic Colorado Springs restaurant set to start serving its famous fried chicken
-
What will dine-in service look like when it reopens in Colorado?
-
Colorado Springs native releases his first film, 'Man Camp'
-
Going stir crazy at home? Try quarantining in a tiny house
-
Colorado Springs family's struggle with schizophrenia topic of new book, an Oprah's Book Club selection