Jamestown Revival has a new album out on Friday.
Jamestown Revival describe themselves as a "Southern & Garfunkel duo" from Austin, Texas. The band has a new album, "Young Man," out on Friday, which is also the day they kick off a tour with five Colorado stops. — Amanda Hancock, The Gazette
