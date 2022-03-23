123021 joe .jpeg (copy)

Colorado Springs singer-songwriter Joe Johnson has released a new album called "Dark Horse Pale Rider." 

 Courtesy of Joe Johnson

Joe Johnson, a local singer-songwriter, has a new album out called "Dark Horse Pale Rider." Listen to it on Spotify or joejohnsonsings.com. You can also see Johnson play live April 2 at Vultures in Colorado Springs. — Amanda Hancock, The Gazette

