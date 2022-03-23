Daily Weather Report Powered By:
Colorado Springs singer-songwriter Joe Johnson has released a new album called "Dark Horse Pale Rider."
Reporter
Joe Johnson, a local singer-songwriter, has a new album out called "Dark Horse Pale Rider." Listen to it on Spotify or joejohnsonsings.com. You can also see Johnson play live April 2 at Vultures in Colorado Springs. — Amanda Hancock, The Gazette
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Health-themed classes, lectures and events in and around Colorado Springs.
Nonprofit, helping, community in and around Colorado Springs.
Hiking, nature, running and other outdoor events in and around Colorado Springs.
Book signings, discussions and other literary events in and around Colorado Springs.
Fundraising, nonprofit community events in and around Colorado Springs.
Colorado Springs area pet organizations