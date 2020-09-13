Only one episode into Netflix’s 2019 reality dating show “Love on the Spectrum,” and I feel better about the state of humanity. The show follows young adults on the autism spectrum as they search for love and hang on to love, as the case might be for two already established couples. There’s 25-year-old Michael, who’s determined to meet the woman of his dreams. And Chloe, whose date with a woman ends on endearingly fraught footing, as they both admit yes, they’d like to see each other again, a moment we can all probably find relatable; netflix.com. — Jennifer Mulson, The Gazette
Pikes Pick: Netflix reality dating show offers fresh look at love
Jennifer Mulson
A&E and features reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Load comments
Most Read
-
Longtime owner of Colorado Springs Mexican restaurant planning to retire
-
New Colorado Springs dining hall to feature Korean street food, sweet treats, seafood, smoothies and more
-
Colorado Springs native's debut novel selected for All Pikes Peak Reads
-
Things to do around Colorado this weekend: classic cars, Parade of Homes, hot air balloons, bears, birds
-
Colorado Springs cover band is an unlikely success story