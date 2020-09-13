Only one episode into Netflix’s 2019 reality dating show “Love on the Spectrum,” and I feel better about the state of humanity. The show follows young adults on the autism spectrum as they search for love and hang on to love, as the case might be for two already established couples. There’s 25-year-old Michael, who’s determined to meet the woman of his dreams. And Chloe, whose date with a woman ends on endearingly fraught footing, as they both admit yes, they’d like to see each other again, a moment we can all probably find relatable; netflix.com. — Jennifer Mulson, The Gazette

