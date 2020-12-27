“FYOV,” Radha Blank sings in her feature film directorial debut. “Find your own voice. Fill your own void.” Blank is an aging, struggling playwright who discovers rapping in “The 40-Year-Old Version,” a 2020 Netflix movie with familiar, heartwarming themes but without the cliches. — Seth Boster, The Gazette
Pikes Pick: Netflix movie "The 40-Year-Old Version" tugs on the heartstrings
Seth Boster
Features writer
Seth is a features writer at The Gazette, covering the outdoors and the people and places that make Colorado colorful.
