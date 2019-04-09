triplefrontier.jpg
TV tonight

Sam Rockwell and Michelle Williams star in the limited series “Fosse/Verdon.” It tells the story of the romantic and creative partnership between Bob Fosse and Gwen Verdon. He was a filmmaker and influential choreographer. She was a standout Broadway dancer. 8 p.m., FX

Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service

Netflix is great because it has so much content.It’s also a pain because it has so much content to go through. The world’s most popular streaming service releases so many movies, TV shows and documentaries that you’re likely to miss something good. That happened with the film “Triple Frontier.” If released in theaters, this drama about five military vets taking the law into their own hands could be a blockbuster. The cast is incredible (Ben Affleck, Oscar Isaac, Charlie Hunnam, Garrett Hedlund, Pedro Pascal), and it’s wonderfully directed and has a thrilling plot.

Terry is a journalist and social media manager for The Gazette. He's a graduate of the University of Denver, loves the Denver Broncos, and is a member of the Television Critics Association and Broadcast Television Journalists Association.

