TV tonight
Sam Rockwell and Michelle Williams star in the limited series “Fosse/Verdon.” It tells the story of the romantic and creative partnership between Bob Fosse and Gwen Verdon. He was a filmmaker and influential choreographer. She was a standout Broadway dancer. 8 p.m., FX
Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service
Netflix is great because it has so much content.It’s also a pain because it has so much content to go through. The world’s most popular streaming service releases so many movies, TV shows and documentaries that you’re likely to miss something good. That happened with the film “Triple Frontier.” If released in theaters, this drama about five military vets taking the law into their own hands could be a blockbuster. The cast is incredible (Ben Affleck, Oscar Isaac, Charlie Hunnam, Garrett Hedlund, Pedro Pascal), and it’s wonderfully directed and has a thrilling plot.