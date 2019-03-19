TV tonight Hosted by Rob Lowe, the game show “Mental Samurai” is described as a “brain-scrambling roller-coaster event unlike anything seen before.” Um, I’ll stick to the couch and watch from afar. 8 p.m., Fox
Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service
After a strong 2018 of originals (“Roma” and “Private Life”), Netflix is picking up where it left off. Add “Paddleton” to your watch list. It’s about a bromance in middle age: Michael (Mark Duplass) lives in the apartment below Andy (Ray Romano), and they spend their evenings with a form of wall ball, some pizza and a kung fu movie. They are outcasts with no direction — until Michael’s cancer sets them on a road trip.