TV tonight
We are fairly certain you can’t gain calories from watching a new season of “Ridiculous Cakes.” But, please, don’t take our word for it. 8 p.m., Food Network
Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service
Netflix a dependable option for comedy
I love stand-up comedy. As a kid, George Carlin, Robin Williams and Eddie Murphy were my heroes. Back then, the only way to see acts of that magnitude was on HBO or at the movies. Now, however, comedy has a surprising, new home — Netflix. Whether you’re looking for series featuring new comics (Taylor Tomlinson), veterans (Chris Rock, Jerry Seinfeld) or something in between (John Mulaney), the streaming service has something to tickle your funny bone.
Terry Terrones