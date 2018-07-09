Earns Netflix
Caption +

FILE - This June 24, 2015, file photo, shows the Netflix Apple TV app icon, in South Orange, N.J. Netflix reports financial results on Monday, July 18, 2016. (AP Photo/Dan Goodman, File)

 Dan Goodman
Show MoreShow Less

TV tonight

We are fairly certain you can’t gain calories from watching a new season of “Ridiculous Cakes.” But, please, don’t take our word for it. 8 p.m., Food Network

Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service

Netflix a dependable option for comedy

I love stand-up comedy. As a kid, George Carlin, Robin Williams and Eddie Murphy were my heroes. Back then, the only way to see acts of that magnitude was on HBO or at the movies. Now, however, comedy has a surprising, new home — Netflix. Whether you’re looking for series featuring new comics (Taylor Tomlinson), veterans (Chris Rock, Jerry Seinfeld) or something in between (John Mulaney), the streaming service has something to tickle your funny bone.

Terry Terrones

MICHELLE KARAS, THE GAZETTE, 476-1602, MICHELLE.KARAS@GAZETTE.COM

Tags