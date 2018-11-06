TV
tonight The broadcast networks and cable news channels will be all over the midterm elections. Meanwhile, “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” puts its satirical stamp on the proceedings with a special episode. 9 p.m., Comedy Central
Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service
“First Man” seems to suggest that Neil Armstrong came to prefer the moon than anywhere on Earth. The physical and mental toll that space exploration required was better than the emotional pain that this world inflicted, specifically the death of his little girl. We’re also transported by Armstrong’s mission. We get the thrills. But to his credit, director Damien Chazelle is far more interested in the man behind the legend, that quiet obsession, than the spectacle.