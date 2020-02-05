TV
Tonight Some people just have a way with plastic bricks. In the new reality competition “Lego Masters,” teams of two compete against each other to see who can build the most creative and colorful structures. 8 p.m., Fox
Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service
When I first heard tunes by the singer- songwriter William Prince, I listened to his music for an entire day. Queue up “Always Have What We Had” to fall in love with Prince right away. His skillful storytelling, inspired by greats like Johnny Cash, is simple in the best way and he has the kind of nice-and-smooth voice you want to hear coming from the speakers on a long drive. Prince is joining Katie Pruitt on her “Expectations” tour, which stops on April 5 at Globe Hall in Denver.