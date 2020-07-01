Maybe you’ve heard this country singer’s breakout hit, “Whiskey Glasses.” There’s way more to discover from Morgan Wallen. A friend described him as the male version of Kacey Musgraves. Can you get higher praise than that? — Amanda Hancock, The Gazette
Pikes Pick: Need new country music? Listen to Morgan Wallen
Amanda Hancock
Reporter
