Ribbon eel, narwhal, octopus, corpse flower. These are a few of Mother Nature's great creations and essay topics in Aimee Nezhukumatathil's New York Times bestselling book, "World of Wonders: In Praise of Fireflies, Whale Sharks, and Other Astonishments." Reading the sweet and soulful 2020 book feels like a nutritious treat, particularly her ode to her parents' grey cockatiel. It's available on amazon.com and through other booksellers, $12.99. — Jennifer Mulson, The Gazette
