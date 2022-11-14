Ribbon eel, narwhal, octopus, corpse flower. These are a few of Mother Nature's great creations and essay topics in Aimee Nezhukumatathil's New York Times bestselling book, "World of Wonders: In Praise of Fireflies, Whale Sharks, and Other Astonishments." Reading the sweet and soulful 2020 book feels like a nutritious treat, particularly her ode to her parents' grey cockatiel. It's available on amazon.com and through other booksellers, $12.99. — Jennifer Mulson, The Gazette

Contact the writer: 636-0270

Tags

Sign Up for free: Peak Interest

Your weekly local update on arts, entertainment, and life in Colorado Springs! Delivered every Thursday to your inbox.

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.
Load comments