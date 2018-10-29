TV tonight
It has been an extraordinarily rough year for Facebook. Now comes a two-night “Frontline” investigation _ “The Facebook Dilemma” _ that delves into the “truth and consequences” of the social-networking titan’s rise as a global power. 9 p.m., PBS
Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service
Hot-diggity chicken. Preston Dickey, an owner and chef at Juniper Valley Ranch, 16350 Colorado 115, is paying homage to Nashville Hot Chicken Sundays through Dec. 9, the day the ranch closes for the season. He has stepped up their classic fried chicken with a brushing of spicy oil flavored with chipotle pepper and red chile. There’s a hint of tang from a shower of apple cider vinegar powder. Hours are 5 to 8:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 1 to 7:30 p.m. Sundays. Reservations recommended. Details: 576-0741, junipervalleyranch.com.