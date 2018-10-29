Hot-diggity chicken. Preston Dickey, an owner and chef at Juniper Valley Ranch, at 16350 Colorado 115 southwest of Colorado Springs, is paying homage to Nashville Hot Chicken Sundays through Dec. 9, the day the ranch closes for the season.
He has stepped up their classic fried chicken with a brushing of spicy oil flavored with chipotle pepper and red chile. There’s a hint of tang from a shower of apple cider vinegar powder.
With its fried chicken and mud walls, Juniper Valley Ranch remains timeless in Colorado Springs hills
Hours are 5 to 8:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 1 to 7:30 p.m. Sundays.
Reservations recommended. Details: 576-0741, junipervalleyranch.com.