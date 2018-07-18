TV tonight
Patrick J. Adams and new royal Meghan Markle may be gone, but the legal series “Suits” charges into its eighth season. Joining the cast is Katherine Heigl as Samantha Wheeler, an abrasive partner at Pearson Specter Litt. 7 p.m., USA
Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service
No wonder everyone and their brother has been talking about Australian comedian Hannah Gadsby’s Netflix special “Nanette.” It’s powerful stuff. Much of her act is about being a lesbian, and how growing up in Tasmania, where 70 percent of the population believed homosexuality was a criminal act, shaped how she felt about herself for years. She also tackles the #MeToo movement and masterfully incorporates her art history education into the mix, bringing up her loathing for Pablo Picasso, who, she tells us, sexually assaulted a minor. The hourlong special isn’t all laughs. It might make you uncomfortable at times, but it will leave you thinking about the world a little differently; netflix.com.