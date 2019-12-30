TV Tonight
Directed by Ron Howard, “Pavarotti” is a documentary that promises an intimate portrait of the celebrated Italian opera singer, Luciano Pavarotti. The film features clips of his most memorable performances, never-before-seen footage and personal interviews. 7 p.m., Showtime
Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service
Ruth Reichl’s life has revolved around food. Her many titles include restaurant editor, food editor and critic for the Los Angeles Times, restaurant critic for The New York Times and editor of the now-defunct Gourmet magazine. Throw in memoirist, too. Her latest, “Save Me the Plums: My Gourmet Memoir,” was released in April, and it’s delightful. She regales the reader with her choppy transition from critic to editor in an enjoyable way. The career change didn’t come easily, but she makes it fun to read, as you root for the foodie to find her footing and revel in the world of American mass media giant Conde Nast. Her style of writing is so conversational, I feel like I’ve gossiped over scones and tea with her forever. Plus, she includes some of her favorite recipes.