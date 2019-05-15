TV tonight
Famous people cook for a good cause in “MasterChef Celebrity Family Showdown.” Among those competing are “Beverly Hills 90210” alums Tori Spelling and Jennie Garth, former Olympic figure skaters Johnny Weir and Tara Lipinski, and boxing legends Evander Holyfield and Oscar De La Hoya. 7 p.m., Fox
Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service
The series finale for “Game of Thrones” airs Sunday on HBO, and I don’t want it to end. But it seems show runners David Benioff and D. B. Weiss have laid out a master plan. Since season one debuted in June 2011, the show has followed a path of mystery, magic, fun and plenty of adult content. Now it seems to be coming to a logical and satisfying conclusion, we hope. Most series run too long and become less enjoyable as they drag on. I’m not sure anyone needed 12 years of “The Big Bang Theory,” for example. But even though all good things come to an end, I’ll miss “Game of Thrones” when it’s gone.