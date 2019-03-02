TV tonight In the eerie TV movie “The Killer Downstairs,” a woman finds herself in a fight for her life when the man who rents her basement suite becomes obsessed with her. 6 p.m., Lifetime Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service
Feeling thirsty? The Wine Festival of Colorado Springs, March 6-9, features wines of Portugal sure to slake your thrist. There also will be a winemakers’ luncheon, seminars, grand tasting (more than 300 wines to sample) and the gourmet wine dinner. Prices vary. Details: 577-4556, tinyurl.com/ybnnvczb.