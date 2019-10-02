The Ivywild School

A concert put on by student musicians Thursday night will raise funds for teen suicide prevention programs at District 12.

 File photo by Carol Lawrence

TV Tonight

Here’s an offbeat premise for a new drama series: In “Almost Family,” a young woman (Brittany Snow) discovers that her father, a pioneering fertility doctor (Timothy Hutton), inseminated hundreds of women with his own sperm. Now meet your new “sisters”! 8 p.m., Fox

Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service

Just when you thought you’d experienced it all at Ivywild School — the beer at Bristol, the whiskey at Axe and Oak, the coffee and cocktails at Principal’s Office, the live music — you realize there are Movie Mondays. Mark your calendar for Monday. Showtime starts at 7 p.m. in the old gym, which seems a perfectly nostalgic place to watch the perfectly nostalgic Halloween classic “Hocus Pocus.” Bring the kids, grab a drink and some grub, and kick aside those Monday blues.

Tags

Load comments