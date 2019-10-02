TV Tonight
Here’s an offbeat premise for a new drama series: In “Almost Family,” a young woman (Brittany Snow) discovers that her father, a pioneering fertility doctor (Timothy Hutton), inseminated hundreds of women with his own sperm. Now meet your new “sisters”! 8 p.m., Fox
Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service
Just when you thought you’d experienced it all at Ivywild School — the beer at Bristol, the whiskey at Axe and Oak, the coffee and cocktails at Principal’s Office, the live music — you realize there are Movie Mondays. Mark your calendar for Monday. Showtime starts at 7 p.m. in the old gym, which seems a perfectly nostalgic place to watch the perfectly nostalgic Halloween classic “Hocus Pocus.” Bring the kids, grab a drink and some grub, and kick aside those Monday blues.