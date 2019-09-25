“Modern Love” is a popular New York Times column and podcast. It consists of a series of reader-submitted essays that deal with contemporary relationships.That column is coming to TV with an Amazon TV series of the same name that debuts Oct. 18. Season one consists of eight episodes and the cast featured in each of the one-off stories is star-studded. Anne Hathaway, Tina Fey and Andy Garcia are only a few of the recognizable faces you’ll see. I’ve watched the first two episodes, and the only thing I can compare it to is “The Twilight Zone” but for dating.
Pikes Pick: 'Modern Love' making jump to TV
Tags
Terry Terrones
Terry is a journalist and social media manager for The Gazette. He's a graduate of the University of Denver, loves the Denver Broncos, and is a member of the Television Critics Association and Broadcast Television Journalists Association.
