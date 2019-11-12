TV Tonight
Here’s a confusing title for a show: “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.” Tapping into the popular franchise, it’s a song-filled meta saga that follows a group of students at the real-life East High as the prepare for the school’s first- ever production of “High School Musical.” Disney+
Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service
One of my routine reads is the Modern Love column in The New York Times. The essays tell real and complex stories about relationships — the good, the bad, the sad and the in-between. I’m also a fan of the podcasts, which are read by famous people. So when I heard the columns were going to be made into a TV show, there was no doubt I’d be bingeing. After watching the first season of “Modern Love,” on Amazon, I’m happy to report that the show is worth a watch. It has been picked up for a second season.