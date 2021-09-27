Recline your theater chair and prepare to once again absorb the thrilling notes of live opera. Metropolitan Opera's "Live in HD" series returns after being absent from the silver screen for many months. Mussorgsky's "Boris Godunov" kicks it off with a live show Oct. 9 at Tinseltown, Cinemark Carefree Circle with IMAX and Regal Interquest Stadium 14; and encore performances Oct. 13 at Tinseltown and Cinemark Carefree Circle. Tickets are $23.46-$27.54; fathomevents.com/events/The-Metropolitan-Opera-Boris-Godunov. — Jennifer Mulson, The Gazette
Pikes Pick: Metropolitan Opera's 'Live in HD' series returns
Tags
Jennifer Mulson
A&E and features reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Load comments
Event Listings
- BY CARLOTTA OLSON The Gazette
- Updated
- Comments
2021 Halloween and Fall Festival Events in and around the Colorado Springs area
- Carlotta Olson The Gazette
- Updated
- Comments
Here's what shows, concerts and events have been affected by coronavirus concerns
- BY CARLOTA OLSON The Gazette
- Updated
- Comments
Summer festivals, fairs, rodeos events around Colorado
Pikes Picks
Most Read
-
Weekend things to do around Colorado Springs and beyond: Chile and wine festivals, Oktoberfest and more
-
Oktoberfest returns to Colorado Springs with beer, wine, cocktails, wiener dog races
-
Colorado Springs woman makes appearance on ABC game show 'Hustler'
-
An insider’s guide to navigating Meow Wolf Denver
-
Pikes Pick: Popular pizzas at Colorado Springs bakery are worth waiting hours for