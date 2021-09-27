Recline your theater chair and prepare to once again absorb the thrilling notes of live opera. Metropolitan Opera's "Live in HD" series returns after being absent from the silver screen for many months. Mussorgsky's "Boris Godunov" kicks it off with a live show Oct. 9 at Tinseltown, Cinemark Carefree Circle with IMAX and Regal Interquest Stadium 14; and encore performances Oct. 13 at Tinseltown and Cinemark Carefree Circle. Tickets are $23.46-$27.54; fathomevents.com/events/The-Metropolitan-Opera-Boris-Godunov. — Jennifer Mulson, The Gazette

