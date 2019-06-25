TV tonight
“Big Brother,” the reality series that turns human beings into lab rats, returns for its — wait for it — 21st season. Yeah, we can’t believe it, either. (7 p.m., CBS)
Chuck Barney, TRIBUNE NEWS SERVICE
Season one of HBO’s “Big Little Lies” was a slow burn. Season two is an inferno. After the first season’s shocking end, a group of mothers — an all-star cast including Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman and Laura Dern — come to terms with their new lives while their old ones fall apart. The irony is up, and so is the drama (the plot thickening with a suspicious mother-in-law played by Meryl Streep). Catch up by streaming the series on HBO GO or HBO Now.