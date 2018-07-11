TV tonight
Funny man Kevin Hart is our host for “TKO: Total Knockout,” which sounds like a human demolition derby. As contestants race through an obstacle course, other players fire “over-the-top projectiles” in an attempt to knock them off. 8 p.m., CBS
Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service
It’s been hard not to notice Meg Wolitzer’s novel “The Female Persuasion” on every recommended reading list since its April release. Critics were right. Wolitzer’s book is a kaleidoscope of the lives of four characters, all intertwining and affecting each other’s lives. At the heart of the book is the mentor/mentee relationship that develops between Greer Kadetsky, a young and timid college student, and Faith Frank, a much older woman whose passion for equality has turned her into a feminist icon. Surprising choices are made, and people turn down unexpected paths. It’s a great read.