Gregory Alan Isakov performs Saturday, May 29, 2010 during the second day of the Meadowgrass Music Festival at La Foret Conference and Retreat Center in Black Forest. The festival runs through Sunday. For more information visit www.meadowgrass.org or call 1-866-468-7621. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)

Gregory Alan Isakov during the 2010 MeadowGrass Music Festival at La Foret Conference and Retreat Center in Black Forest. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)

Get to Rasta Pasta, 405 S. Tejon St., 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday to learn this year’s MeadowGrass Music Festival lineup. Highlights of the party include music by Tenderfoot Bluegrass and a raffle of two three-day passes.. There also will be the launch of the festival’s free mobile app; rockymountainhighway.org. — Jennifer Mulson, The Gazette

