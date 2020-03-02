Get to Rasta Pasta, 405 S. Tejon St., 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday to learn this year’s MeadowGrass Music Festival lineup. Highlights of the party include music by Tenderfoot Bluegrass and a raffle of two three-day passes.. There also will be the launch of the festival’s free mobile app; rockymountainhighway.org. — Jennifer Mulson, The Gazette
Pikes Pick: MeadowGrass Music Festival lineup to be announced
Jennifer Mulson
A&E and features reporter
