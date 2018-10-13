TV tonight
With Halloween arriving in a few weeks, is it time to fire up the scary movies? “Cucuy: The Boogeyman” is a TV film in which a teen girl (Marisol Nichols) discovers the terrifying urban legends of the Mexican boogeyman, El Cucuy, are actually true. 5 p.m., Syfy
Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service
Need a lift? I know a Samoyed who can help. If you like big, fluffy, white dogs with sweet faces and long pink tongues, head to Instagram for Maya the Samoyed’s account. Her owner (whom I’d hire to be my social media guru any day) has a knack for posting videos of the canine cotton ball eating treats, such as a wedge of golden watermelon, giant carrots and a banana, that never fail to make me laugh. Maya is perhaps one of the most photogenic dogs of all time; instagram.com/maya polarbear.