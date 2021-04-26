I'll read anything Harvard-trained sociologist and New York Times best-selling author Martha Beck writes. And hooray, she's got a new book out, "The Way of Integrity." I love what she's saying in all of her promotional interviews about the way to being happy and healthy is by stepping out of the all too human habits of people pleasing, worry, anxiety and negative habits, and refusing to lie about who you are. She calls it staying in alignment with yourself or staying in your integrity. It's available at marthabeck.com. — Jennifer Mulson, The Gazette

