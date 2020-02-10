TV Tonight
Ashley Jensen returns for more adventures as the comically crafty title sleuth in “Agatha Raisin.” Over three movie-length installments, she investigates all sorts of mischief, mayhem and murder in the British village of Carsely. Acorn TV
Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service
New York Times bestselling author Elizabeth Lesser has a way with hard topics that helps me lean into them a bit easier. I’ve revisited her 2004 book, “Broken Open: How Difficult Times Can Help Us Grow,” multiple times and was correct in assuming her 2016 book, “Marrow: Love, Loss & What Matters Most,” would deliver the same emotional depth. It’s the story of Lesser and her sister, Maggie, who needs a bone marrow transplant. Elizabeth is a perfect match, and the two embark on a journey to heal their relationship at the same time Elizabeth’s marrow attempts to heal her sister’s body.