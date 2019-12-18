TV Tonight
Season 39 of “Survivor” ends with the announcement of the show’s $1 million winner. The finale is then followed by the traditional reunion special, hosted by Jeff Probst. 7 p.m., CBS
Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service
Movie maker Noah Baumbach specializes in the mundane. Maybe you saw the “Meyerowitz Stories,” one of my favorites of 2017, about adult siblings at odds. Now, also on Netflix, comes “Marriage Story.” How about that for a mundane title? But once again, Baumbach strikes a chord. Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver star in the comedy-drama about a collapsing union, and it’s their performances and the emotional impact that makes this anything but ordinary. Indeed, it leads Golden Globe nominations.