TV Tonight In a case of excellent timing, “Fleabag” star Phoebe Waller-Bridge — fresh off her Emmy night success — hosts “Saturday Night Live.” The musical guest is an even bigger star — Taylor Swift. 10:30 p.m., NBC
Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service
The first time I saw Yola play live, it was happenstance. I bought my ticket to see headliner Lake Street Dive. Yola was the opener. Her bold, soulful voice blew me away during tunes such as “Ride Out in the Country,” which quickly became my favorite running song. The Americana singer has impressed plenty of others, such as Brandi Carlile, who called Yola “a force unlike any we’ve ever seen in this genre.” Kacey Musgraves has called her an icon. Now, Yola is no longer an opening act. Last month, she announced her first worldwide headlining tour, including a Feb. 11 concert at the Bluebird Theatre in Denver. I know I’ll be there.