TV tonight
Brace yourself for season two of “The Last O.G.” Former prison inmate Tray (Tracy Morgan) is ready to go all in on his dreams of becoming a chef. Meanwhile, his ex-girlfriend, Shay (Tiffany Haddish), embraces an intriguing business venture of her own. 8:30 p.m., TBS
Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service
If you like jazz, head to the Ivywild School Gymnasium, 1604 S. Cascade Ave., at 7 p.m. April 13 for a concert by Colorado Springs jazz band The Hennessy 6. Sadly, this could be one of the band’s final performances with pianist Reggie Berg, who is taking his talents to the USA Spring Tour with Postmodern Jukebox. This sextet has been performing original jazz for four years in the Pikes Peak region. Keep up with the band on its Facebook page and at hennessy6.com