TV Tonight

The quest to discover the nation’s next pop star begins anew as “American Idol” judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan reassemble for audition sessions in Savannah, Ga.; Milwaukee; Washington, D.C.; Sunriver, Ore.; and Los Angeles. Among the early hopefuls are a subway performer from Harlem who gives one of the most emotional auditions in “Idol” history. 7 p.m., ABC

Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service

Did you know Colorado is home to the third-cheapest DIY margarita in America, with purchase of the cocktail’s five key ingredients ringing in at only $2.19 per drink (above Arizona’s $2.01 and California’s $2.12), according to home improvement website House Method. Know what else? Paying an expert to make it for you and clean up the sticky mess: priceless. Especially on National Margarita Day, which is Saturday. The Famous Margaritas by the pitcher at Amanda’s Fonda are a sweet deal, and if you’re looking for something a little more nuanced, try the Tarantula, which I promise isn’t made with spiders.

Tags

Reporter

Stephanie Earls is a news reporter and columnist at The Gazette. Before moving to Colorado Springs in 2012, she worked for newspapers in upstate NY, WA, OR and at her hometown weekly in Berkeley Springs, WV, where she got her start in journalism.

Load comments