TV Tonight
The quest to discover the nation’s next pop star begins anew as “American Idol” judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan reassemble for audition sessions in Savannah, Ga.; Milwaukee; Washington, D.C.; Sunriver, Ore.; and Los Angeles. Among the early hopefuls are a subway performer from Harlem who gives one of the most emotional auditions in “Idol” history. 7 p.m., ABC
Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service
Did you know Colorado is home to the third-cheapest DIY margarita in America, with purchase of the cocktail’s five key ingredients ringing in at only $2.19 per drink (above Arizona’s $2.01 and California’s $2.12), according to home improvement website House Method. Know what else? Paying an expert to make it for you and clean up the sticky mess: priceless. Especially on National Margarita Day, which is Saturday. The Famous Margaritas by the pitcher at Amanda’s Fonda are a sweet deal, and if you’re looking for something a little more nuanced, try the Tarantula, which I promise isn’t made with spiders.