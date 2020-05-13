Pop tarts never go out of style. Thanks to Lazy Dog Restaurant, you can learn to make your own. The eatery is selling DIY pop tart kits that walk you through baking the sweet snack from scratch. For $16, you’ll end up with nine homemade pop tarts. Order at lazydogrestaurants.myshopify.com. No judgment for eating them for breakfast, lunch and dinner. — Amanda Hancock, The Gazette
Pikes Pick: Make your town pop tarts thanks to this Colorado Springs eatery
Amanda Hancock
Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Load comments
Most Read
-
Colorado Springs has new place for grab-and-go smoked meats
-
Before hitting it big, these 8 bands played Colorado Springs shows
-
Four tasty options for Mother's Day meals in Colorado Springs
-
Colorado Springs, Manitou Springs photography projects document stay-at-home life
-
These adventurous Colorado dogs, cats and ferrets are famous on Instagram