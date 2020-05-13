Pop tarts

Lazy Dog Restaurants is offering make-your-own pop-tarts kits.

Pop tarts never go out of style. Thanks to Lazy Dog Restaurant, you can learn to make your own. The eatery is selling DIY pop tart kits that walk you through baking the sweet snack from scratch. For $16, you’ll end up with nine homemade pop tarts. Order at lazydogrestaurants.myshopify.com. No judgment for eating them for breakfast, lunch and dinner. — Amanda Hancock, The Gazette

