Some mornings deserve more than a bowl of cereal. When you're in the mood to treat yourself, head to Amy's Donuts. The menu boasts plenty of gourmet options, but you really can't go wrong with a simple and soft glazed doughnut. Yes, this is a franchise. But the Colorado Springs spot is one of only five locations in the country. — Amanda Hancock, The Gazette
Pikes Pick: Make your morning better with Amy's Donuts
Amanda Hancock
Reporter
