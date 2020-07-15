Best Of 2107 - "Amy's Donuts" (copy)

Amy's Donuts offers some of the best in Colorado Springs. Photo by Jeff Kearney.

 Jeff Kearney

Some mornings deserve more than a bowl of cereal. When you're in the mood to treat yourself, head to Amy's Donuts. The menu boasts plenty of gourmet options, but you really can't go wrong with a simple and soft glazed doughnut. Yes, this is a franchise. But the Colorado Springs spot is one of only five locations in the country. — Amanda Hancock, The Gazette

