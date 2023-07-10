Bestselling author and poet Maggie Smith unfolds the story of her marriage and divorce through a non-traditional lens in her new memoir, "You Could Make This Place Beautiful." Instead of the typical narrative structure, each page is a fragment, poem, question or anecdote from the last few decades of her life. Her poetic writing makes her vulnerable book even richer. — Jennifer Mulson, The Gazette
