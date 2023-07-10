Bestselling author and poet Maggie Smith unfolds the story of her marriage and divorce through a non-traditional lens in her new memoir, "You Could Make This Place Beautiful." Instead of the typical narrative structure, each page is a fragment, poem, question or anecdote from the last few decades of her life. Her poetic writing makes her vulnerable book even richer. — Jennifer Mulson, The Gazette

Contact the writer: 636-0270

Tags

Sign Up for free: Peak Interest

Your weekly local update on arts, entertainment, and life in Colorado Springs! Delivered every Thursday to your inbox.

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.