Those classic leather-bound mysteries following master-of-disguise sleuth Arsène Lupin lead suave Assane Diop (Omar Sy) to track crime bosses responsible for his innocent father hanging himself in "Lupin." This Netflix binge-worthy series keeps you up at night. — Linda Navarro, The gazette
Pikes Pick: Lupin' a perfect binge-watch mystery
Tags
Linda Navarro
Journalist
Around Town columnist, nonprofit event coverage Entertainment writer
