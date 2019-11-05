TV Tonight
“Mayans M.C.” wraps up its second season tonight, but will EZ and Angel finally get clear-cut answers regarding their mother’s death? The need for justice provokes some tough decisions for the Reyes brothers and the club. 8 p.m., FX
Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service
I was asked, by a staff person, to keep it down. Yes, a request to hush at a concert. OK, so the opening act was on the quieter side, and I was surely obnoxious. Perhaps also LuLu’s Downstairs is coming into its own. But make no mistake: The first-year venue with a vintage flair and a tasty cocktail lineup is Manitou Springs’ next cool thing. “How do you say the name of this town? Manitou?” Cass McCombs asked his audience during a rocking good time. Here’s to many more top talents getting to know it.